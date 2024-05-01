New data released on 30th April 2024 shows that New Zealand experienced a decline in employment change during the first quarter of the year. The current employment change indicator for Q1 2024 stopped at -0.2%, down from the previous quarter, which was at 0.4% in Q4 2023. The comparison, done on a quarter-over-quarter basis, indicates a negative trend in employment growth in the country.This data comes amidst concerns about the state of the job market and its impact on the economy, raising questions about the factors contributing to the decline. Economists and policymakers will be closely monitoring the situation to assess the implications for New Zealand’s economic recovery and future prospects.The shift in employment change in New Zealand highlights the need for targeted measures to address any underlying issues affecting job creation and retention in the country, as well as the broader implications for the overall economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com