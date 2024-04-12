In the latest economic update from New Zealand, the Food Price Index (FPI) for March 2024 shows a slight improvement compared to the previous month. The FPI had previously dropped by 0.6% in February 2024 but has now decreased by only 0.5% in March 2024. This month-over-month comparison indicates a positive trend in food prices in the country.The data was updated on April 11, 2024, revealing this improvement in the FPI. The FPI is an important indicator of inflation and consumer purchasing power, making this small uptick a promising sign for the New Zealand economy. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on future FPI data to gauge the overall health of the food market in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com