In April 2024, New Zealand’s Food Price Index (FPI) saw a significant improvement, with the indicator moving from -0.5% in March to 0.6%. This positive turnaround indicates a notable increase in food prices within the country for the month. The data, which was updated on 12 May 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison, showing a clear shift towards positive growth in food prices.The FPI is a key economic indicator that provides insights into the cost of food for consumers and the overall inflationary pressures within an economy. The recent uptick in New Zealand’s FPI suggests potential impacts on consumer spending habits and overall economic health. As the country navigates through these changes, monitoring the FPI will be crucial in understanding how these price fluctuations may influence various sectors of the economy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com