New Zealand’s GDP Expenditure remained unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2023, standing at 0%. This stability follows a slight contraction in the previous quarter, which saw the indicator at -0.4%. The data, updated on 20 March 2024, indicates that the country’s economy is holding steady despite the previous dip. The comparison on a Quarter-over-Quarter basis shows a shift from negative growth to no growth, reflecting a potential stabilization in New Zealand’s economic performance. As the global economy continues to navigate various challenges, including supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions, the resilience shown by New Zealand’s GDP Expenditure is a positive sign for the country’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com