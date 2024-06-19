New Zealand’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annual average growth rate has decelerated sharply, according to the latest data updated on 19 June 2024. In the first quarter of 2024, the GDP growth rate stood at a modest 0.2%, a notable decline from the 0.6% observed in the fourth quarter of 2023.This significant drop underscores the challenges facing New Zealand’s economy as it navigates the pressures of global economic instability and domestic hurdles. The reduced growth rate indicates a sluggish start to the year, which may prompt policymakers to reassess their economic strategies and introduce measures to revive momentum.As businesses and investors digest this new data, it remains to be seen how New Zealand will adapt to ensure sustainable economic growth in the upcoming quarters. The sharp downturn calls for immediate action to stimulate the economy and prevent further decline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com