The latest economic data released on 20 March 2024 reveals a positive turn in New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter of 2023. After a decline of -0.6% in the third quarter of 2023, the economy showed signs of recovery with the GDP decreasing by only -0.3% in the fourth quarter.This improvement marks a promising shift in the country's economic performance and suggests a potential rebound in economic activity. The year-over-year comparison indicates a slowdown in the GDP decline, signaling a possible recovery trend for New Zealand's economy in the coming months.Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring further developments in New Zealand's GDP to gauge the strength and sustainability of this positive momentum in the country's economic growth. Stay tuned for more updates as the situation unfolds.