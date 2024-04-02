New Zealand’s dairy industry sees a positive uptick as the GlobalDairyTrade Price Index has surged to 2.8% as of April 2, 2024. This increase comes after the previous indicator had dropped to -2.8%, indicating a significant rebound in dairy prices. Despite the lack of specific dates for both events, the latest data update shows a promising trend for the country’s dairy exports. The rise in the GlobalDairyTrade Price Index is a welcome development for New Zealand’s economy, as the dairy sector plays a crucial role in the nation’s overall economic performance. Investors and analysts will be monitoring how this positive momentum will impact New Zealand’s trade balance and economic growth moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com