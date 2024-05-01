The latest data released on April 30, 2024, shows that New Zealand’s Labor Cost Index for the first quarter of 2024 has decreased to 0.8%. This marks a slight decline from the previous quarter, where the indicator stood at 1.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023.The Labor Cost Index is a crucial economic indicator that measures changes in labor costs, including wages and salaries. The quarter-over-quarter comparison reveals a shift in the trend, reflecting the current economic climate in New Zealand.As businesses and policymakers analyze the implications of this decrease, attention will be drawn to factors influencing labor costs in the country and how this may impact the overall economic landscape moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com