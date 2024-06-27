In a notable shift in economic indicators, New Zealand’s M3 money supply, which encompasses cash, checking deposits, and easily convertible near money, contracted to $410.2 billion in May 2024. This change reflects a downward revision from the previous month’s figure of $412.4 billion reported in April 2024. The updated data was released on June 27, 2024.The slight reduction in the M3 money supply by $2.2 billion raises questions about potential shifts in liquidity and monetary policy within the New Zealand economy. Economists will be closely analyzing this contraction to understand its implications for future cash flow, consumer spending, and overall economic growth. This development could signal caution among financial institutions or an adjustment in the monetary policy landscape aimed at addressing inflationary pressures.Stay tuned as we monitor the Bank of New Zealand’s next moves and the broader economic outcomes stemming from this monetary adjustment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com