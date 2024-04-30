New Zealand’s M3 Money Supply experienced a significant increase in March 2024, reaching a total of 411.404 billion. This marks a notable rise from the previous figure of 407.7 billion in February 2024. The data, which was updated on 30th April 2024, highlights the country’s growing monetary base and liquidity in the economy.The rise in M3 Money Supply suggests increased financial activity in New Zealand, indicating potential growth and investment opportunities. As the country continues to monitor and analyze these economic indicators, analysts and investors will be keen to observe how this trend impacts various sectors and the overall economic landscape of New Zealand in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com