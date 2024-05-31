New Zealand witnessed a slight uptick in its M3 money supply for April 2024, with the indicator rising from 411.4 billion NZD in March to a striking 412,379.0 billion NZD by the end of April 2024. This increment is reflective of the central bank’s recent monetary policies and overall economic activities.The previous indicator, recorded at 411.4 billion NZD as of March 2024, came to a standstill, and the new data shows only a minor increase. The latest figures were officially updated on 31 May 2024, offering a key insight into the country’s economic state and possible future monetary policy directions.Analysts are closely monitoring this development, as even slight movements in the M3 money supply can have significant long-term impacts on inflation rates, interest rates, and broader economic health. The increase, though modest, highlights the Central Bank’s focus on carefully managing liquidity within the financial system amidst a global economic landscape that remains unpredictable.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com