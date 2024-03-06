In the latest update on New Zealand’s manufacturing sector, data released on March 6, 2024, shows positive developments in the sales volume for the fourth quarter of 2023. Following a decline in the previous quarter, where the indicator reached -2.7% in the third quarter of 2023, the most recent figures reveal a marked improvement with the indicator stopping at -0.6%.The comparison period, quarter-over-quarter, highlights the progress made in the manufacturing sales volume from the previous quarter to the current one. This positive trend signifies potential growth and resilience in New Zealand’s manufacturing industry. Investors and analysts will be keen to observe further data releases to assess the trajectory of this sector in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com