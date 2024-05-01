New Zealand’s participation rate has slightly declined in the first quarter of 2024, dropping from 71.90% in the previous quarter to 71.50% in the latest data update on April 30, 2024. The participation rate indicates the percentage of the working-age population that is either employed or actively seeking employment. The decrease in this rate suggests a slight shift in the labor market dynamics in New Zealand. It will be important to monitor future data releases to assess if this trend continues or if there are any significant changes in the participation rate moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com