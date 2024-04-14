In the latest report from New Zealand, the Performance of Services Index has shown a decline to 47.5, down from the previous indicator of 52.6. The data was last updated on 14 April 2024, indicating a significant decrease in the performance of services within the country. The drop in the index suggests a contraction in the service sector, which could have implications for the overall economy. Investors and analysts will be monitoring future reports to assess the impact of this decline and the potential for economic recovery in New Zealand’s service industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com