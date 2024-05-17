New Zealand’s Producer Price Index (PPI) Input witnessed a modest increase of 0.7% in the first quarter of 2024, according to the latest data updated on May 16, 2024. This is a slight deceleration from the previous quarter, where the PPI Input had recorded a rise of 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.The quarter-over-quarter comparison highlights a slower growth trend in input prices for producers, which suggests a potential easing in cost pressures within the supply chain. This latest data indicates a tempering compared to the more robust growth seen toward the end of last year.Stakeholders in New Zealand’s economy are keenly observing these shifts as they adapt to the evolving economic landscape. The slowdown in PPI Input growth could influence future pricing strategies and supply chain decisions while also potentially affecting inflationary trends in the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com