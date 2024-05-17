In promising economic news, New Zealand’s Producer Price Index (PPI) Output saw an uptick in the first quarter of 2024, climbing to 0.9%. This marks a modest increase from the previous quarter, which had capped at 0.7% during Q4 2023. The updated figures were released on May 16, 2024.The recent data portrays a steady economic trajectory, as Q1 2024’s 0.9% PPI Output growth reflects consistent demand and an optimistic production landscape in New Zealand. This growth is measured on a quarter-over-quarter basis, comparing the current quarter to the previous quarter’s performance.The previous quarter witnessed a 0.7% rise from Q3 to Q4 2023, signifying a continuing trend of incremental growth in the nation’s producer prices. As producers see higher prices, this can be indicative of various economic factors such as increased production costs and growing demand in the market. Such data is crucial for economists and analysts monitoring the health and direction of New Zealand’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com