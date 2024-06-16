New Zealand’s services sector is exhibiting further signs of contraction, as indicated by the latest Performance of Services Index (PSI). The PSI dropped to a new low of 43.0 in June 2024, down from 46.6 in the previous month. This data, updated on June 16, 2024, points to increasing challenges within the sector.A PSI reading below 50 signals a contraction, and New Zealand’s current figure suggests a deeper decline in activity and potential economic stress. The prior PSI already raised concerns, having stagnated at 46.6, but the latest drop to 43.0 amplifies fears of a prolonged downturn.Industry analysts are closely monitoring this trend as it could have broader implications for New Zealand’s economic landscape. The consistent decrease suggests that businesses within the services sector are struggling to regain footing amid prevailing economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com