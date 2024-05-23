New Zealand’s trade balance experienced a significant decline in April 2024, plunging to 91M from 588M in March 2024. The data, updated on 23 May 2024, shows a month-over-month decrease that highlights the challenges faced by the nation’s trade sector.In March 2024, the trade balance was recorded at 588M, marking a robust month for New Zealand’s exports relative to its imports. However, that stability was short-lived as April 2024 saw the trade balance drop to just 91M, reflecting a significant contraction in the surplus.This sharp decline could signal issues in the export market or a surge in imports, potentially driven by shifts in the global market or domestic demand changes. The substantial month-over-month reduction emphasizes the volatility and vulnerability of trade dynamics, necessitating close monitoring in the upcoming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com