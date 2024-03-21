New Zealand’s trade balance showed improvement in February 2024, as reported by the latest data updated on March 21, 2024. The country’s trade deficit narrowed to -218 million from the previous month’s figure of -1089 million in January 2024. This represents a significant improvement in the month-over-month comparison.The trade balance indicator provides insight into a country’s economic health by measuring the difference between exports and imports. A positive balance indicates that a country’s exports exceed its imports, which is beneficial for its economy. New Zealand’s improving trade balance in February is a positive sign for its economic performance and could potentially lead to strengthening its currency and boosting investor confidence in the market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com