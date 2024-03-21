According to recent data released on March 21, 2024, New Zealand’s trade balance showed a slight improvement in February 2024 compared to the previous month. The trade deficit narrowed from -12620 million in January 2024 to -11990 million in February 2024. This improvement indicates a positive trend in the country’s international trade activities.The comparison of the trade balance data on a year-over-year basis also shows progress in February 2024. The current indicator of -11990 million for February 2024 is a sign of improvement compared to the same month a year ago. New Zealand’s efforts to strengthen its trade position seem to be yielding results, albeit modestly. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future trade balance data to assess the country’s economic performance in the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com