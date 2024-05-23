New Zealand’s trade balance has continued to deteriorate, with the deficit deepening further in April 2024. The latest data, updated on May 23, 2024, shows that the trade balance has reached -10110M, compared to -9870M in March 2024. This marks a notable worsening of the trade deficit month-over-month.When examined on a year-over-year basis, the current figures illustrate a persisting trend of growing trade imbalances. The comparison of April 2024 to the same month last year paints a concerning picture, suggesting that the country’s trade dynamics are under increasing strain.Economists and investors will likely scrutinize these numbers closely, as they signal mounting challenges for New Zealand’s economic health and stability. Continued monitoring and strategic adjustments will be crucial as the nation navigates these turbulent economic waters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com