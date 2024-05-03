The Newmark Group Inc. has released its earnings highlights. They reported losses of $16.25 million in Q1, a slight increase compared to losses of $10.35 million during the same period last year. The Earnings per Share (EPS) also increased slightly, from -$0.06 in Q1 of last year to -$0.09 this year. However, after adjusting for certain items, the Newmark Group Inc. reports an earnings of $37.42 million or $0.15 per share for the period, aligning with analysts’ projections. Revenue also showed an increase from $520.8 million in Q1 of last year to $546.5 million this year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com