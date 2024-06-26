Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) announced encouraging clinical trial results on Wednesday regarding the feasibility, safety, and effectiveness of transcranial alternating current dynamic frequency stimulation as an adjunct therapy for major depressive disorder, also known as clinical depression.The study, detailed in the journal Brain Stimulation, included 66 participants who underwent 20 sessions of the company’s non-invasive Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation technology combined with the medication escitalopram (Lexapro), or a sham stimulation, for 40 minutes each session.After four weeks, the findings indicated that two-thirds of participants receiving the combination therapy exhibited improvement, compared to just one-third of those receiving only the medication, according to the company.Following this announcement, Nexalin’s stock price has risen by 8.81 percent, reaching $2.46 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com