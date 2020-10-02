The US gained 661,000 jobs in September, weaker than expected, but the jobless rate fell to 7.9%. Markets are focused on fiscal stimulus and the political headline lowers the chances of a deal. Trump’s positive coronavirus test is grabbing the headlines and also limits the scope for further relief. Positive for COVID-19 – the new […] The post NFP Analysis: Stocks set to fall as sub 8% jobless rate lowers chances for stimulus appeared first on Forex Crunch.
