NFP Analysis: Stocks set to fall as sub 8% jobless rate lowers chances for stimulus

The US gained 661,000 jobs in September, weaker than expected, but the jobless rate fell to 7.9%. Markets are focused on fiscal stimulus and the political headline lowers the chances of a deal. Trump's positive coronavirus test is grabbing the headlines and also limits the scope for further relief. Positive for COVID-19 – the new […]

