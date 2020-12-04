The US economy gained only 245,000 jobs in November, far below expectations. Weak job gains are unlikely to trigger robust stimulus. A squeeze on dollar shorts ahead of the weekend It is all a matter of timing. An increase of 245,000 jobs would be considered robust in the pre-pandemic era, but when the data relates […] The post NFP Quick Analysis: Why the meager 245K rise is unlikely to depress the dollar, three reasons appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story