The US gained 2.509 million jobs in May, beating all estimates, lowering the chances for further Fed support. Government support may be behind the move. The urge for the Federal Reserve to act is lower and may strengthen the dollar. Shocker – but a positive one – America is getting back to work, or at […] The post NFP: Shocker surge in jobs may trigger a much needed dollar bounce, regardless of stocks appeared first on Forex Crunch.

