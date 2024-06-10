Shares of NICE Ltd. (NICE), a provider of enterprise software solutions, surged by more than 8% in pre-market trading on Monday, reaching $183.02. This rise follows the company’s announcement of a new $500 million share repurchase program.Additionally, NICE revealed plans to expedite the execution of its current $300 million share buyback initiative.”By repurchasing shares, we are leveraging our robust cash flow and overall financial strength to invest in our own future, which underscores our confidence in the intrinsic value of NICE,” stated Barak Eilam, CEO of NICE.The company’s shares had closed at $168.75, showing a slight decrease of 0.04% on Friday. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between $149.54 and $270.73.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com