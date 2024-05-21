The Central Bank of Nigeria has raised its benchmark interest rate to 26.25%, up from the previous rate of 24.75%. The decision, announced on May 21, 2024, is part of the monetary authority’s ongoing strategy to combat rising inflation within the country.This latest adjustment marks a significant step by the bank to stabilize the national economy and address persistent inflationary pressures. The previous rate of 24.75% had been deemed insufficient to curb the economic challenges, prompting the hike.The Central Bank’s move reflects a broader trend of tightening monetary policy as nations grapple with global economic uncertainties and domestic fiscal pressures. Analysts and market observers will closely monitor the impacts of this increased rate on Nigeria’s economy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com