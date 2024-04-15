Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has surged to 33.2% in March 2024, highlighting the ongoing economic challenges faced by the country. This latest data, released on April 15, 2024, shows a significant uptick from the previous month’s figure of 31.7% in February 2024.The CPI measures the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for a basket of goods and services, and the increase to 33.2% indicates rising inflationary pressures impacting Nigerian households. This Year-over-Year comparison underscores the continuous struggle against economic instability and the need for effective measures to address inflation and its effects on the population.With the CPI on the rise, policymakers and authorities in Nigeria may face increased pressure to implement strategies that can help stabilize prices and support the country’s economic recovery efforts in the coming months. Investors and analysts will closely monitor the situation to gauge the impact of inflation on Nigeria’s overall economic performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com