Nigeria's food inflation rate inched slightly higher to 40.66% in May 2024, according to data updated on 15 June 2024. This marginal increase follows April's record of 40.53%, underscoring continued food price pressures in Africa's most populous nation.The year-over-year comparison highlights the challenging economic environment. While the growth is nominal, it represents persistent inflationary pressures that impact the affordability of food for millions of Nigerians. Analysts point to a combination of fluctuating global food prices, supply chain disruptions, and local challenges such as insecurity and infrastructure deficits as contributing factors to this sustained high inflation rate.As Nigeria navigates these economic adversities, policymakers are under increasing pressure to implement strategies that can stabilize food prices and safeguard the livelihoods of its citizens.