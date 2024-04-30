Nigeria’s foreign reserves took a hit in April 2024, dropping to $32.15 billion from $34.26 billion previously. The latest data, updated on April 30, 2024, reflects a decline in the country’s reserve levels. Foreign reserves are a crucial indicator of a nation’s ability to meet its external obligations and stabilize its currency. Nigeria’s decreasing reserves could raise concerns about its economic stability and ability to withstand external shocks. Analysts will be closely monitoring the country’s reserve levels and the government’s strategies to address the decline.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com