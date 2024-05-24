On May 24, 2024, updated economic data revealed that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the first quarter of 2024 slowed to 2.98%. This marks a notable decline from the 3.46% growth rate recorded in the same period of the previous year.This year-over-year decrease underscores the challenges facing Nigeria’s economy as it struggles with varying macroeconomic factors. Analysts attribute the slowdown to a combination of internal and global economic pressures, including fluctuations in oil prices, uncertainties in global trade, and domestic fiscal policies.Despite the deceleration, economists remain cautiously optimistic about Nigeria’s potential for recovery, citing potential reforms and investment in diverse sectors as essential to reviving economic momentum in the upcoming quarters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com