Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) continues its upward trajectory as the inflation rate reached 33.95% in May 2024, according to data updated on June 15, 2024. This marks a slight increase from the 33.69% recorded in April 2024. The year-over-year comparison reveals that the current inflation rate is part of a sustained trend of rising prices.In April, the CPI stood at a significant 33.69%, already reflecting the economic pressures faced by Nigerian consumers. By May, this figure had further escalated to 33.95%, underscoring persistent inflationary pressures in the market. This consistent increase highlights ongoing economic challenges and the need for measures to curb inflation and stabilize the economy.The year-over-year comparison method, which juxtaposes each month’s indicators against the same month of the previous year, indicates that inflation is not an isolated incident but part of a prolonged period of economic stress. Policymakers and economic stakeholders are now under heightened scrutiny to devise strategies to address this persistent rise and ease the burden on the populace.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com