Nike Inc. (NKE) has announced its fourth-quarter earnings, which saw an increase from the previous year and exceeded Wall Street's expectations.The company reported a net income of $1.50 billion, translating to $0.99 per share. This marks a significant rise from the $1.03 billion, or $0.66 per share, recorded in the fourth quarter of last year.Excluding special items, Nike Inc. posted adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.Analysts, as surveyed by Thomson Reuters, had on average projected earnings of $0.83 per share, not accounting for any special items.However, Nike's quarterly revenue decreased by 1.7%, amounting to $12.61 billion, compared to $12.83 billion in the same period last year.Key financial highlights for Nike Inc. (GAAP):- Earnings (Q4): $1.50 billion, up from $1.03 billion last year.- EPS (Q4): $0.99, an increase from $0.66 last year.- Revenue (Q4): $12.61 billion, down from $12.83 billion last year.