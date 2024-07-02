Nikola Corporation (NKLA), a manufacturer of electric vehicles, announced on Tuesday that it sold 72 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks under its HYLA brand during the second quarter. This figure surpasses the company’s truck sales guidance, which had projected 60 units at the high end. Over the first half of the year, Nikola wholesaled a total of 112 hydrogen fuel cell trucks.Steve Girsky, CEO of Nikola, commented, “We have sustained our momentum into 2024 with strong wholesale figures, new customers such as Walmart Canada, and returning customers like 4GEN and IMC, who are purchasing vehicles through our dealer network.”As of the latest trading, NKLA stock was priced at $7.44 on the Nasdaq, reflecting a 0.54 percent increase.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com