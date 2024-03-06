Nintendo Co., Ltd. has officially announced its exciting line-up of promotional activities and celebrations for Mario Day 2024, which is scheduled to start before March 10. These include special offers on Mario games, bonuses for Switch Online users, and gift card promos with console purchases.Among its attractive deals, Nintendo is offering a special 14-day free trial membership for Nintendo Switch Online- a significant climb from its initial seven-day offer. This promotion will run until March 17, giving fans ample time to get on board.Available on popular retail sites like Amazon and Best Buy, Nintendo will slash prices on various popular gaming titles until March 16. Some of these include the much-loved Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE, and several others, all up for grabs at just $39.99 each.Nintendo also offers an opportunity for users with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to earn Platinum Points. To earn these points, members need to play Super Mario World on Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online, up until April 1. These points are redeemable and can be exchanged for cool rewards like a My Nintendo Mario Zipper Pouch or Super Mario Removable Tech Stickers.Physical events have also been set up in the Nintendo New York Store and GameStop for fans who enjoy in-person interactions. These festivities offer opportunities for meet-and-greets with Mario and Luigi, enjoyable gaming challenges, giveaways, and even a movie screening.For those who prefer the excitement of online events, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament is in the works. It will run from noon to 6 p.m. Pacific Time, and the top 310 players will receive a considerable one thousand My Nintendo Gold Points as a prize.Fulfilling its commitment to its gaming community, Nintendo has also designed a special landing page allowing gamers to stroll down memory lane with their favorite Mario memories. A captivating video has also been created as part of the celebration.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com