NIO Inc.'s stocks took a further hit, dipping more than 3 percent in pre-market trading on Wednesday to settle at $4.61. This decline was triggered by the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer's decision to lower its vehicle delivery projection for the first quarter. The company has revised its forecast to approximately 30,000 vehicles, a lamentable drop from its initial projection of 31,000 to 33,000 vehicles. On Tuesday, NIO's shares closed at $4.78, with a decrease of 2.65 percent. Over the past 52 weeks, the company's stock value oscillated between $4.77 and $16.18.