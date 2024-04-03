Nissan Group has unveiled its first quarter results for the year 2024, indicating a boost in total U.S. sales of 252,735 units, marking an uplift of 7.2% in comparison with the same period in the previous year.It’s significant to note that the first quarter of 2024 comprised 77 selling days, while the same quarter of 2023 had a slightly lower count of 75 selling days.An impressive increase was reported in the sales of the Sentra sedan, which saw a surge of 78% in comparison to last year’s first quarter figures. Similarly, the Ariya electric crossover’s sales spiked too, charting an upward trend of 44.8%.Not to be left behind, the Z sports car registered a sales soar of 44%, while Rogue crossover’s sales went up by 18.7% against the corresponding quarter from a year ago.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com