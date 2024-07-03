Nissan Group reported U.S. sales totaling 236,721 units for the second quarter, reflecting a 3.1% decrease compared to the same period last year.Total car sales for the quarter reached 95,119 units, marking a 17.3% increase year-over-year. Conversely, total truck sales for the quarter experienced a decline, falling 13.3% from the previous year to 141,602 units.Notably, sales of the Nissan Ariya electric crossover surged by 122.8% compared to the same quarter the previous year.Both the second quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023 accounted for 77 selling days.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com