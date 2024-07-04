Niu Technologies (NIU) reported that it sold a total of 256,162 vehicles in the second quarter of 2024. This figure encompasses e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters, and e-bikes, marking a 20.8% increase compared to the previous year.Sales in the Chinese market accounted for 207,552 units, while international markets contributed 48,610 units.In international markets, the company’s micro-mobility sales experienced a year-over-year growth exceeding 50%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com