nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) announced on Thursday that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to engage in a strategic technology partnership with Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE).Under this agreement, nLIGHT will supply EOS with AFX programmable beam-shaping lasers and collaborate on advancing technologies to optimize additive manufacturing processes for more efficient industrial 3D printing.The partnership will enable the digital introduction of beam shaping and light engine optimization capabilities. This will allow customers to access a variety of beam profiles through EOS software, thereby enhancing printing productivity.Additionally, AMCM, a division within the EOS Group that specializes in customized additive manufacturing (AM) solutions, has already incorporated the programmable AFX laser into its metal AM systems.nLIGHT's programmable AFX laser offers seven distinct beam profiles within a single laser unit. This versatile technology enables precise contours with an 85-micron spot size or faster printing with a 210-micron ring profile, thereby improving process stability and minimizing waste.