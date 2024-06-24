NN, Inc. (NNBR), a producer of high-precision components and assemblies, announced on Monday the appointment of Chris Bohnert as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 25.Bohnert will take over from Mike Felcher, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.Previously, Bohnert served as an advisor to the CEO at Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG), where he also held the positions of Executive Vice President and CFO.In his career, Bohnert has held senior financial leadership roles at Calumet, Titan International, Silgan Plastics, and Fleischmann’s Yeast.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com