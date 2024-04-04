During Nokia’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), all proposals presented by the Board of Directors received full approval. Taking place in Helsinki, Finland, the meeting saw the participation of around 78,000 shareholders representing nearly 3.305 billion shares and votes.The AGM took measures such as adopting the Company’s financial statements and discharging members of the Board, along with the President and Chief Executive Officer, from liability for the financial year 2023. It also acknowledged the Company’s Remuneration Report and supported the Remuneration Policy through advisory votes.Another key decision of the AGM was to withhold dividend distribution, and instead, authorizing the Board to distribute a maximum of 0.13 euros per share from retained earnings or from the reserve for invested unrestricted equity.Following the AGM, a separate meeting was held where Sari Baldauf was elected as the Chair and Soren Skou as Vice Chair of the Board. The company also continued its engagement with Deloitte Oy to serve as Nokia’s auditor for the financial year 2025.The Board has been authorized to repurchase up to 530 million Nokia shares until October 2, 2025. This authorization supersedes the previous one granted by the AGM on April 4, 2023 regarding share repurchases.Additionally, the AGM has given the Board the authority to issue up to 530 million shares through the issuance of shares or special rights entitling to shares, effective until October 2, 2025, thereby revoking the authorization granted prior to this, on April 4, 2023.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com