Nordex SE, a leading German wind turbine manufacturer, recently announced it received an order to furnish and erect 57 N163/5.X turbines from its Delta4000 series in South Africa. The recipient of this sizeable order remains undisclosed.The order has been specifically put in place for a collection of three wind farms, each boasting a capacity of 112.1 MW. These farms are located in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province. Along with the turbines, the order also covers a service contract for their routine maintenance.The initial installation of the turbines is slated for the latter half of 2024, with the plan to begin supplying energy to South Africa's power grid by the second half of 2025.Nordex confirms that the concrete towers for the turbines will be manufactured locally, generating up to 300 jobs in the vicinity.The company further noted that this wind farm cluster would play a significant role in minimizing South Africa's dependence on fossil fuels and amplifying the contribution of renewable energy.Currently, with over 1.1 GW in operation, the Nordex Group leads the market in South Africa, commanding a 32% share.