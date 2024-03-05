Nordstrom Inc. recently reported an increase in its fourth-quarter earnings in comparison to the previous year, surpassing Wall Street predictions. The company’s earnings amounted to $134 million, equating to $0.82 per share. This is a rise from last year’s fourth quarter which totalled $119 million, or $0.74 per share.When considering certain external factors, Nordstrom Inc. reported an adjusted earnings of $0.96 per share for the period. Prior to the announcement, analysts had predicted an average estimated earning of $0.88 per share. These estimates typically exclude special items, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.The company experienced a 2.1% rise in revenue for the quarter, reaching $4.29 billion, an increase from the $4.20 billion recorded the previous year.To summarize Nordstrom Inc.’s earnings based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP):- For quarter 4, earnings were $134 million, compared to $119 million in the previous year.- Earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $0.82, compared to $0.74 in the previous year.- Revenue for the fourth quarter was $4.29 billion, compared to $4.20 billion in the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com