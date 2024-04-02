Norfolk Southern Corp., also known as NSC, has recently confirmed its purchase of the Great Lakes Reload (GLR) property in Chicago. This facility, which can be utilized by both trucks and rail, is an established transload and warehouse facility.The primary objective of this acquisition is to augment customer accessibility to new markets while concurrently bolstering connectivity within existing markets. The arrangement will involve GLR operators continuing to run the facility and offering support to Norfolk Southern.The facilities at the GLR site span across 60 acres, equipped with outdoor rail capacity for 175 cars. Moreover, it houses a climate-controlled warehouse of 386,000 sq. ft. that is fitted with 13 overhead cranes, 18 indoor rail spots, in addition to indoor box car docks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com