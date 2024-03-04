Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) issued a statement on Monday, aiming to correct some misleading facts related to the company’s safety record and executive compensation. This move follows a recent train derailment incident in Lower Saucon Township, PA on March 2, which is currently under investigation by The National Transportation Safety Board. However, NSC insists that despite the incident, there were no community harms or hazardous material concerns as a result of the derailment.NSC also emphasized its commitment to safety, pointing out that it has hired Atkins Nuclear Secured, an independent safety consultant. Furthermore, the company has sought input from labor leaders to enforce appropriate safety regulations.Regarding executive compensation, NSC clarified that the CEO’s compensation experienced a significant reduction of 33 percent in comparison to the intended compensation for 2023. The company described this decision as evidence of the board’s effort to align management with the interests of shareholders.NSC also addressed its dealings with Ancora, firmly rejecting the suggested dealings, arguing that they could jeopardize the company’s future. Further, they advised shareholders to disregard any blue proxy cards from Ancora and instead cast their votes for the company’s director nominees using the supplied WHITE card.Currently, NSC’s shares are on the rise at the New York Stock Exchange, showing a 0.70 percent increase and trading at $259.28.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com