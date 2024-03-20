Norfolk Southern Corporation, a renowned rail transport service provider, announced on Wednesday that its Chief Operating Officer, Paul Duncan, has left the firm to pursue other endeavors. Stepping into his shoes is John Orr, who is now appointed as the new COO and Executive Vice President of the company.Prior to joining Norfolk, Orr held key positions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City. He was the Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer at the organization.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com