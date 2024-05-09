On Thursday, Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) revealed that their shareholders have chosen 10 out of 13 nominated directors during the Annual Shareholders Meeting. The initial reports suggest that among the elected nominees, three candidates – William Clyburn, Jr., Sameh Fahmy and Gilbert Lamphere were favoured by Ancora Holdings Group, LLC, as per the company’s statements.These chosen nominees are set to serve a term of one year, which will conclude in 2025. As of now, the value of Norfolk’s stocks has declined by 4.37 percent, dropping to $221.85 on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com