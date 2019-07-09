Norway GDP Growth Improves In May

Norway’s economy expanded at a faster pace in May driven by investment and spending, data from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in three months to May compared to a 0.1 percent rise in three months to April. Likewise, growth in Mainland-Norway accelerated to 0.7 percent from 0.4 percent.

Final domestic use of goods and services advanced 0.8 percent. Final household consumption also gained 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, government spending rose only 0.1 percent.

Gross fixed capital formation growth improved to 6.8 percent. At the same time, exports rose 0.6 percent and imports climbed 1.6 percent.

